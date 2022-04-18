Former homeless share opinions about proposed Tennessee bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some who once lived on the streets have strong opinions about the new bill on the way to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. If the governor signs SB 1610, people who sleep on public property could face a felony charge and go to jail for up to six years.

People who camp along highways and bridges would face a misdemeanor charge, with a $50 fine or community service.

The bill said people will get a warning before facing a felony charge.

After living on the streets for 16 years, Jacqueline Rice feels the bill would kick members of the homeless population while they are already down.

”These people can’t even afford a loaf of bread and bologna and cheese for a sandwich. How are they gonna pay a $50 fine? Mr. Taxpayer is gonna pay whenever they go to jail, and they have to feed them overnight,” said Rice.

John Davis, who was once homeless, felt the bill isn’t fair as well.

“I slept out on the streets before here yes. I slept on the streets in the parks, I never set up any tents. For me, I was always looking for a way to move forward. It’s a place for them to sleep, and it’s a place for them to cook, it’s a place for them to live. It’s a good thing. What they do for themselves. It’s a necessity. or else they’re gonna be roaming the streets,” shared Davis.

Marti Baker, the founder of Care Cuts in Knoxville, wants to see special campgrounds set up for people in need.

”What we need to do as a city and churches together is we need a supervised shelter campground that way their tents won’t ruin if it rains. But we need shelter just like a KOA campground. Yes, and I say call in the National Guard and get it started and then hire people for jobs to get these campgrounds,” shared Baker.

We reached out to Senator Paul Bailey, the senate bill’s sponsor, for an interview or comment on more about the bill. We have yet to hear back from him.

