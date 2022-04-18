Ice Bears championship run ends in the quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Ice Bears took the rink for the last time Sunday night as they fell to Roanoke 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

Their exit was an emotional one for head coach Jeff Carr.

“They’ve enriched my life more than any other team I’ve coached,” said Carr.

The Ice Bears came back home for the rubber match of the quarterfinals against the Rail Yard Dawgs.

However, the home team found themselves in an early 2-0 hole, with goals by Gehrett Sargis and Mac Jansen within the first five minutes of the game. These two goals also happened a minute and a half from each other in the first period.

Knoxville would get on the board with a Stephan Timofeyev shot to the upper right-hand corner of the goal. That would be their only score of the game.

The Dawgs’ Nick Ford would add an insurance goal in the second period to go up 3-1.

With just two minutes left in the game and the season on the line, the Bears went with an empty net. Knoxville’s Sammy Bernard made 27 saves on the night.

But being one man up wasn’t enough.

The Ice Bears saw their season come to a close Friday night. Carr said this season would be defined by more than the wins and losses and records.

“It means nothing. It’s their names; it’s not me, it’s their games. In the SPHL, if you have a bad 120 minutes, your season is defined. It’s hard for a week and a half to define your life, unfortunately, for a championship, that’s what it’ll do,” said Carr.

The Ice Bears close out their 2022 campaign as the regular season champs and with Carr as the 2022 SPHL Coach of the Year. He became the second Ice Bears coach to win this award.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.