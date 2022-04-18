Advertisement

Lipscomb, Ortega power Vols to series-clinching 15-4 win over Alabama

Tennessee is a perfect 17-0 this season when scoring at least 10 runs.
Trey Lipscomb
Trey Lipscomb(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee put together a well-rounded win to take its series against Alabama Sunday.

UT got a majority of its offensive production from Trey Lipscomb and Jorel Ortega. The duo combined for seven hits, including three home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored.

Lipscomb, the team leader in home runs, posted his second multi-homer game of the season, launching two round-trippers and added a double to drive in five runs while crossing the plate three times himself. Ortega finished with a career-high four hits, going 4-for-5 at the plate with one home run and three singles to go along with a personal-best four RBI.

On the mound, freshman Drew Beam dazzled with a career-best 10 strikeouts and no walks to improve to 8-0 on the year.

Tennessee hosts Bellarmine Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. contest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols then travel to Gainesville for a series with the Florida Gators next weekend.

