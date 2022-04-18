Advertisement

Messy morning commute with a WVLT First Alert, then cooler couple of days behind this front

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a chill that brings patchy frost to our area again.
Messy morning commute.
Messy morning commute.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms are moving through this morning, so slowdowns are possible with ponding on the roads. The cold front leaves us chilly for a couple of days, before a nice, warmer stretch.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The First Alert Weather Day is for the morning commute, until around 8 AM. Bands of heavy rain and storms are moving through at times, so even in the pauses in the rainfall, ponding water on the roads and limited visibility are still a concern. We’re collecting an average of three quarters of an inch of rain across our area, with some around one inch.

The cold front’s rain moves out, and a chill moves in. We’re mostly cloudy to partly cloudy today, with spotty rain coverage late morning through the evening. We’ll only be around 58 degrees this afternoon, with a chilly breeze out of the Northwest. That cool wind can gusts up to around 20 mph at times.

Winds settle down and cooler air settles in tonight. We’ll start out with spotty mountaintop snowfall tonight, but more cloud breaks as the night goes on. We’ll drop to around 35 degrees, with stray frost where the wind is blocked.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday morning: If you are a gardener or a farmer you should prepare for patchy frost on both days as temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

Tuesday’s sunshine looks great, but it will still be a chilly day. The sun helps us make to around 60 degrees, with is 12 degrees below average. We’ll have a cool breeze out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Despite another frosty cold morning Wednesday, we’ll rebound nicely to 72 degrees on Wednesday. Warmer air flowing in with some extra clouds.

The clouds on Thursday come with spotty rain coverage, and warmer gusts help move us to around 76 degrees.

We’ll end the week with a return to low 80s, and that looks to last through the weekend.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

