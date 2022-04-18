Mourning mother on a mission while suspected overdoses rise in Knox Co., again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to The Knox County District Attorney’s office, 131 people died of a suspected overdose this year as of April 18, 2022. Around the same time in 2021, the D.A.’s office reported 133 cases, which was the same year the county surpassed its highest suspected overdoses in history with 492 reported deaths.

A more recent death has sent East Knoxville mother, Inga Shadden, on a mission to save other people’s children after she told WVLT News a drug overdose killed her own.

“It had to hit home. Once it hit here. It’s like ‘oh, no, this has got to stop,” Shadden said.

Shadden said her 32-year-old daughter, Tia Davis, died early this month from an apparent opioid overdose. After spending days in the hospital, Shadden said doctors found fentanyl in Davis’ system. Before she died, Davis donated eight of her organs.

“The first thing to go was her heart. A person was literally waiting on the operating table for her heart to come in,” said Shadden. “It touched me so much to know that (after) all this heartache and pain, there is still some joy at the end of the day.”

After Davis’ death, Shadden quickly realized she’s not alone and there are people like Sharon Hajko who have had to bury their child after an addiction in 2017. Hajko, the leading investigator who took on her son’s case, D.A. Charme Allen’s office and the Knoxville Police Department came together to start a monthly support group for other families.

“One day I got that knock at the door. I don’t know. You know, wish I knew why. He decided to use again,” said Hajko. “They’re tortured souls, struggling with their addictions. And families are tortured just as much watching them go through what they go through.”

Shadden is inviting everyone to an overdose awareness walk April 23rd at 2 p.m. The walk will start at Fair Garden Elementary and end along Ivy Avenue.

If you or someone you know needs help fighting addition, The Tennessee REDLINE is the 24/7/365 resource for substance abuse treatment referrals. Anyone can call or text 800-889-9789 for confidential referrals. Or, click here for East Tennessee support groups.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.