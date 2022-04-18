Advertisement

NCAA Men’s College World Series tickets go on sale this week

The tickets will start at $10 each, depending on the game and location.
The tickets will start at $10 each, depending on the game and location.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball fans will be able to purchase single-game, reserved-seat tickets for the 2022 NCAA Men’s College World Series starting Tuesday, April 19. Tickets sales will open at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Those interested can buy up to eight tickets for all guaranteed games during MCWS, which will take place from June 16 to June 27, according to an announcement. The tickets will start at $10 each, depending on the game and location. Since some games are expected to sell out quickly, officials urge fans to buy them quickly.

If fans want more, experience packages are available, which will secure the best seats in Charles Schwab Field Omaha and the “full MCWS experience.”

“Fan Experience packages include benefits like tailgate fare, private entry into the ballpark, and a three-night stay downtown,” according to a release.

Tickets are transferable and can be listed on Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, April 20. Information on purchases, the schedule of events, and game times can be found on the MCWS website.

The Volunteers remain in the No. 1 spot as of Monday, April 18, with a 33-3 record. Tennessee will host Bellarmine Tuesday, April 19, for a 6:30 p.m. contest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Vitello
NCAA suspends Tony Vitello for multiple games after bumping umpire
A Maury County Powerball player won $200,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after purchasing...
Tennessee Lottery player wins $20 million
One person dies in trench collapse in Rhea County
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
One person was injured by gunfire in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport...
Woman shoots herself at BNA baggage claim on Sunday

Latest News

Those with information are urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
East Tennessee authorities looking to identify 3 burglary suspects
Tractor-trailer overturns, closes road in Powell
Tractor-trailer overturns, closes road in Powell
NCAA Men’s College World Series tickets go on sale this week
NCAA Men’s College World Series tickets go on sale this week
The driver was uninjured in the crash.
Tractor-trailer overturns, closes road in Powell