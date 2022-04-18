NCAA Men’s College World Series tickets go on sale this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball fans will be able to purchase single-game, reserved-seat tickets for the 2022 NCAA Men’s College World Series starting Tuesday, April 19. Tickets sales will open at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Those interested can buy up to eight tickets for all guaranteed games during MCWS, which will take place from June 16 to June 27, according to an announcement. The tickets will start at $10 each, depending on the game and location. Since some games are expected to sell out quickly, officials urge fans to buy them quickly.

If fans want more, experience packages are available, which will secure the best seats in Charles Schwab Field Omaha and the “full MCWS experience.”

“Fan Experience packages include benefits like tailgate fare, private entry into the ballpark, and a three-night stay downtown,” according to a release.

Tickets are transferable and can be listed on Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, April 20. Information on purchases, the schedule of events, and game times can be found on the MCWS website.

The Volunteers remain in the No. 1 spot as of Monday, April 18, with a 33-3 record. Tennessee will host Bellarmine Tuesday, April 19, for a 6:30 p.m. contest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

