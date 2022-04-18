No. 14 Lady Vols walk off Texas A&M for second game in a row

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee clawed back from a four-run deficit to tie and eventually walk off Texas A&M Sunday, 11-8.

The Lady Vols trailed by a run in the bottom of the seventh before Texas native Kelcy Leach belted a walk-off grand slam to complete UT’s second consecutive come-from-behind victory over the Aggies. The game-winner marked the Lady Vols’ third go-ahead run of the ballgame to secure the win and the series.

Sophomore third baseman Zaida Puni sealed the series opener for Tennessee with a two-run home run a day earlier.

Leach finished the game hitting 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a game-high five RBI for Tennessee.

The Lady Vols will go for the three-game sweep of the Aggies Monday night on SEC Network. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

