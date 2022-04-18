Oak Ridge brush pickup starts in May

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The citywide brush pickup in Oak Ridge, where all tree limbs and bagged yard clippings and leaves are picked up, will begin on May 9.

City officials said that all limbs should be placed near but not beyond the curb while keeping all materials off sidewalks, parking areas, and out of gutters. Residents are asked that yard clippings and leaves be in plastic bags and tree limb diameter not be larger than three inches at any point.

There will be a limit of one truckload of material per residence. Crews will also not pick up piles that have brush and or limbs mixed with trash, according to a release.

The pickup schedule can be seen below:

Monday, May 9 Tusculum Drive and side streets, Tempura Drive and side streets, Tuskegee Drive extension, Tiffin Drive and side streets, Scarboro Neighborhood

Tuesday, May 10 North Purdue Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to Manhattan Avenue, Piedmont Road, Parsons Road, Newberry Circle, Nevada Circle, Marshall Circle, Niagara Lane, West Gettysburg Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to Northwestern Avenue, Northwestern Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to North Purdue Avenue

Wednesday, May 11 Morris Lane, Manhattan Avenue from Rutgers Avenue to Manchester Road, Northwestern Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to South Purdue Avenue, Potomac Circle, Princeton Avenue, Paine Lane, Nasson Lane, Pembroke Road, Phillips Lane, Quincy Avenue, Queens Road, Paris Lane, Pratt Lane, Park Lane, South Purdue Avenue

Thursday, May 12 Hendrix Creek Subdivision, North Purdue Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to Marquette Road, Marquette Road, Maryville Circle, Liberty Court, Goucher Circle, Graham Place, Marietta Circle, Manchester Road, Manhattan Avenue from North Purdue Avenue to Manchester Road

Friday, May 14 Catch-up day

Monday, May 16 Baypath Drive and side streets, Briarcliff Avenue and side streets, Elmhurst Drive and side streets, Stonebridge

Tuesday, May 17 Riverbend Subdivision, Emory Valley Subdivision East of Caldwell and including Caldwell Drive

Wednesday, May 18 Emory Valley Subdivision West of Caldwell

Thursday, May 19 Emory Heights

Friday, May 20 Catch-up day



Oak Ridge officials said that the proposed schedule was a general guide that could vary considerably due to weather conditions or participation by residents. For more information, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit the city’s website.

