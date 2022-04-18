Advertisement

Patchy frost possible the next couple of mornings with more sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking much warmer air towards the end of the week.
Getting cold by Tuesday morning
Getting cold by Tuesday morning
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The chilly air settles in tonight allowing for some patchy frost Tuesday morning. The chance for patchy frost continues into Wednesday morning as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Very spotty showers and light mountaintop snow continue this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll see more cloud breaks tonight and drop to around 35 degrees. Some patchy frost is possible, but we will have light winds from the northwest to stop the frost from developing in spots.

Tuesday’s sunshine looks great, but it will still be a chilly day. The sun helps us make it to around 60 degrees, with is 12 degrees below average. We’ll have a cool breeze out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have a better chance for patchy frost Wednesday morning with temperatures near 36 and calmer winds. Wednesday afternoon we rebound nicely to 72 degrees with a mixture of sun and clouds.

The clouds on Thursday come with spotty rain coverage, and warmer gusts help move us to around 76 degrees.

We’ll end the week with a return to the low 80s, and that looks to last through the weekend.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner

