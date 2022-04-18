Roane State professor’s massage license suspended after sexual battery accusations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane State Community College professor had his massage license suspended after being accused of inappropriately touching multiple women while performing massages, according to an order from the Tennessee Massage Licensure Board.

Gary Genna, 63, of Knoxville, was employed as an Associate Professor of Somatic Therapy and the Program Director of Massage Therapy at Roane State Community College after first being licensed as a massage therapist in 1997, the documents state. While there, he reportedly sexually assaulted students.

“While employed by Roane State Community College, Respondent [Genna] sexually assaulted numerous students, both at the school and in his home,” the order stated.

One of the women, a former student with the initials A.S., contacted Genna following graduation due to a shoulder injury and went to his house for a massage in the “lower level of his home,” officials said.

Genna reportedly did not have her fill out paperwork and instructed her to undress to her “level of comfort,” resulting in her keeping a bra and underwear on, the documents noted. During the massage, Genna allegedly placed his hand inside the woman’s clothing and touched her genitals. Shortly after, she filed a police report with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, resulting in the professor being charged with sexual battery.

The report noted that the 19-year-old woman stated “she was afraid for her safety and changed the subject to religion and the suspect [Genna] laughed.”

The suspension order details another former student’s experience as being similar to the first. According to board officials, the woman was instructed to completely undress during her third massage with Genna. When she said she wanted to keep her bra on, “he said, no,” the order stated.

Genna reportedly touched the women’s genitals and pubic area during the massage.

Seventeen months after the police report was filed, the board concluded on March 28 that Genna’s massage therapist license was suspended due to unprofessional and unethical conduct while performing massages due to “failing to respect client boundaries with regard to privacy and exposure, failing to provide appropriate draping of clients and engaging in over sexual activity.”

“This situation imperatively requires emergency action in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare prior to the initiation of formal disciplinary charges,” the order stated.

The suspension was effective immediately and will last until the case’s conclusion against Genna or otherwise ordered by the board, the documents state. The order states that Genna has the ability to present his version of the facts, but it is unclear whether or not he accepted to do so.

Sarah Self, a representative for RSCC, provided a statement to WVLT News on the incident.

Roane State is aware of the Order from the Board of Massage Licensure but is not a participant in the proceedings. Roane State cannot comment on the Order because we do not have access to the Board’s file. Upon receiving notice of an allegation, the College promptly placed Mr. Genna on administrative leave effective February 1, 2021. He has not worked with the RSCC Massage Therapy program in any way since then. Mr. Genna was hired in August 2009. We cannot comment any further at this time.

Genna’s next court date was scheduled for August 19 at 9:00 a.m. in Knox County.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.