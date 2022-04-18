Advertisement

Tennessee Highway Patrol opens new Knoxville district headquarters

The previous facility had been serving troopers and the Knoxville community for 56 years.
The new headquarters opened on April 18.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol opened its new Knoxville district headquarters Monday morning.

The previous headquarters served the district from 1966 to 2022 before officials decided to open a new facility. The office moved from Kingston Pike to 1755 Neals Commerce Lane in Knoxville.

THP officials said that the previous headquarters on Kingston Pike didn’t provide the capacity or efficiency required to ensure troopers continued to serve the community at the highest standard.

“We are very thankful to everyone who made today a reality,” THP officials said.

Posted by Tennessee Highway Patrol on Monday, April 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

