Tractor-trailer overturns, closes road in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver was uninjured after the tractor-trailer they were driving overturned in Powell Monday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to the reported vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer at East Emory Road at Powell Middle School. Once on the scene, crews found the truck overturned on its side off the road.

The driver was uninjured in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved. The tractor-trailer was not leaking any hazardous chemicals onto the ground as it was carrying supplies for Bojangles on West Emory, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire.

West Emory Road will remain closed for a period of time as crews clear the area.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.