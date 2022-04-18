UT’s Ortega earns weekly SEC honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An impressive week of baseball has earned Tennessee second baseman Jorel Ortega Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

Ortega went 4-for-5 Sunday in helping the Vols to a 15-4 rout of rival Alabama.

The redshirt sophomore led the SEC with a .563 batting average for the week and also tied for the league lead with nine hits. Ortega had at least one hit in all four games played and three multi-hit performances.

He also tied for second in the SEC with six runs scored last week, scoring at least once in every game. His 17 total bases ranked third in the conference, as well.

Ortega and the Vols host Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before heading down to Gainesville for a series with Florida this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.