UT’s Ortega earns weekly SEC honor

Vol 2nd baseman Jorel Ortega named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 15, 2022 - Infielder Jorel Ortega #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 15, 2022 - Infielder Jorel Ortega #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An impressive week of baseball has earned Tennessee second baseman Jorel Ortega Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

Ortega went 4-for-5 Sunday in helping the Vols to a 15-4 rout of rival Alabama.

The redshirt sophomore led the SEC with a .563 batting average for the week and also tied for the league lead with nine hits. Ortega had at least one hit in all four games played and three multi-hit performances.

He also tied for second in the SEC with six runs scored last week, scoring at least once in every game. His 17 total bases ranked third in the conference, as well.

Ortega and the Vols host Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before heading down to Gainesville for a series with Florida this weekend.

