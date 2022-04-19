Advertisement

Basevols meet and greet with fans at Alumni Hall

Each player who spent time meeting fans Monday has NIL-specific merchandise - from Honcho hats to Vollie Fingers shirts.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite a bizarre week which saw the Vols lose two straight games and lose their head coach for four games, a handful of players took time to meet their fans Monday evening.

Trey Lipscomb, Jordan Beck, Kirby Connell, and Evan Russell took in the fanfare for more than two hours - signing autographs and taking pictures at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek.

Numerous times this season, players have hung out after games to meet fans and sign memorabilia, but junior left-hander Kirby Connell said this event had more meaning to it.

“We get to see a lot of people who support us. Some of them drove from Memphis. I know we talked to someone from California who’s supporting us, so I think it’s great they’re here supporting us, and they get to interact with us four. I know they wish more people could come, but it’s just us four today, so this opportunity is amazing,” said Connell.

Each player who spent time meeting fans Monday has NIL-specific merchandise - from Honcho hats to Vollie Fingers shirts.

Tennessee returns to the diamond for its only home game of the week Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Bellarmine.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Those with information are urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
East Tennessee authorities looking to identify 3 burglary suspects
Fire reported in East Knoxville++++
Body found following hotel fire in East Knoxville
N95 mask generic
Knox County Schools agrees to mask lawsuit settlement
According to Smokey Barn News, the fiery crash occurred on Washington Road near Mt. Sharon Road...
Tennessee citizen risks life to save teen from burning vehicle

Latest News

Tennessee Baseball
NCAA Men’s College World Series tickets go on sale today
Lady Vols pitcher
Lady Vols complete sweep of Aggies
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 15, 2022 - Infielder Jorel Ortega #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
UT’s Ortega earns weekly SEC honor
Kyle Busch backed into the record book by stealing a win at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway.
Busch wins 60th race in Volunteer State