Basevols meet and greet with fans at Alumni Hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite a bizarre week which saw the Vols lose two straight games and lose their head coach for four games, a handful of players took time to meet their fans Monday evening.

Trey Lipscomb, Jordan Beck, Kirby Connell, and Evan Russell took in the fanfare for more than two hours - signing autographs and taking pictures at Alumni Hall in Turkey Creek.

Numerous times this season, players have hung out after games to meet fans and sign memorabilia, but junior left-hander Kirby Connell said this event had more meaning to it.

“We get to see a lot of people who support us. Some of them drove from Memphis. I know we talked to someone from California who’s supporting us, so I think it’s great they’re here supporting us, and they get to interact with us four. I know they wish more people could come, but it’s just us four today, so this opportunity is amazing,” said Connell.

Each player who spent time meeting fans Monday has NIL-specific merchandise - from Honcho hats to Vollie Fingers shirts.

Tennessee returns to the diamond for its only home game of the week Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Bellarmine.

