Chilly today with patchy frost in the mornings, before a warming trend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold snap leaves us more than 10 degrees below average, for now. We’ll bounce back and enjoy a *mostly* dry stretch.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Very spotty showers and light mountaintop snow continue at the Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia corner of our area. Temperatures are dropping to the low 30s in the higher elevations, and around 35 degrees in the Valley. Some patchy frost is possible, where the wind is blocked. The light breeze does make us feel colder!

It’s a beautiful, sunny day, but also a chilly one. The sun helps us to gradually warm up to around 60 degrees, which is 12 degrees below average. There is also a cool breeze out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is another mostly clear one, but with only a very light breeze, more frost can develop. We’re dropping to around 36 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday bounces back to a seasonable high of 72 degrees, with a southwesterly wind at 5 to 10 mph. We will see some more clouds increasing as the day goes on.

Those clouds bring a few showers Wednesday night, to spotty rain at times Thursday. We’ll warm up even more Thursday, with breezy conditions and a high of 76 degrees.

We’ll end the week with a return to the low 80s, and that looks to last through the weekend.

Spotty rain chances return Monday, but we’re tracking a cold front for next Tuesday. That will be the next best chance for rain and storms, and then we’re watching out for cooler air just beyond your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.