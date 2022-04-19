Crime Stoppers seeing uptick in credible anonymous tips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers credits several people in the region for giving credible tips to help find suspects in specific cases.

Stacey Payne with Crime Stoppers said “We’re excited because the tips are good profitable tips, and when I say profitable I mean they’re giving us information that investigators are needing to investigate their cases and in often times solve their cases.”

A recent success involves Chris Wolfenbarger, who was wanted for theft charges. Within two days of putting out requests for tips, he was found and taken into custody.

“Our citizens are saying we don’t want them in our communities either. We want them arrested and they’re coming forward and making those tips.” Payne said.

Crime Stoppers has also asked people to send in tips for three suspects all last seen in East Knoxville. Lareke Moore was last seen off of Linden Ave. and faces attempted murder charges. Jamar Johnson has charges for robbery and evading arrest. Robert Boyd faces several assault charges.

“If we can get the community to step up cause you know they’re hiding somewhere. Someone knows. They have to eat. They have to find some place to sleep. Where are they? Somebody needs to come forward,” Payne said.

Some of these suspects have been wanted for over a year which is why Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call them at 865-215-7165.

