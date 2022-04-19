Drug rehab center to open across from Cocke Co. elementary school

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in the Cocke County community are raising concerns over a drug rehabilitation center being opened across from an elementary school in Newport.

Over the past week, more than 100 people have signed a petition to stop Empower Cocke County from putting a rehab center in front of Northwest Elementary School out of concern for the “safety of the students.”

The campaign, created by Hannah Hutchens, noted that children did “not deserve” to have the facility at the school entrance, asking people to support the movement of the center.

Empower Cocke County responded to the concerns on the Workforce Development Project with a statement on its website. A spokesperson said they understood the community’s concerns. However, they said the location, which would serve as housing for program participants, would be “rigorously supervised and secure.”

We understand your concerns for the location of this project being near Northwest School. We have been working with professional planners to develop a safe and successful plan. We have visited multiple, similar facilities and worked diligently to ensure this plan has the highest chance of success. At the forefront of each step, safety and security for the clients of the program and the community at large have been top priority. We can assure you there will always be a rigorous screening process for any potential client or volunteer. Obviously, we will NOT work with any individual who would be a threat to children.

Some of the comments on the petition included one from Lisa M. on April 15 that said, “I have nothing against anyone getting there life together. But not that close to a school. Please keep our children and staff safe.”

Another signer, McKenzie B., said, “I have no issue for a drug rehab facility. Cocke County needs one! But definitely not appropriate right across an elementary school!! Put it somewhere else!!”

Hutchinson posted in the petition that many of the kids at Northwest School “come from bad homes” and had their own stories to tell. According to the state report card, 364 students attend the Newport elementary school, noting that 70.6% are economically disadvantaged and 31% have disabilities.

According to the website, Empower Cocke County is a non-profit 501c3 organization that comprises of several citizens from the county. A spokesperson said the organization felt they desperately needed the Workforce Development Project.

The group plans to compile a list of the community’s questions and will address them in the upcoming days, according to the statement.

