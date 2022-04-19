East Tennessee chef offering cooking classes for kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cutting Edge Classroom is helping adults and children learn how to cook and bake. On Monday, some children got the chance to learn how to make hibachi and ice cream.

“That’s what makes my job worthwhile. They learn stuff here that they necessarily wouldn’t learn at home because they’re parents might not have time to teach them,” said Cutting Edge owner John Alunni.

Alunni got his start in cooking while in the military. He worked several different places in the U.S. and set up shop in West Knoxville to start teaching. He already knows it’s paying off.

“A lot of times they won’t admit it, but you can see it in their face and when they get home and do it and show their parents their new skills; it’s amazing,” Alunni said.

For people wanting to learn to bake, Chef Heather Palmer has those students covered.

“I like to see them take ownership of their baking and what they can do and what they can accomplish with it,” Palmer said.

She started cooking for her parents early on and started teaching her skills to others just a few years ago.

“It’s a passion of mine to bake, but when the instructor part came along it just created a whole new avenue and it pushes me to try new things and how to teach my students,” Palmer said.

Both Alunni and Palmer said it doesn’t matter how old or small you are; cooking and baking can be for everyone.

“It’s very fulfilling to be able to take your vision to the next level and share it with other people,” Alunni said.

Monday was the end of a 10-week class period for students.

