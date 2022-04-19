Floating walkway to be installed at Mead’s Quarry Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County and Ijams Nature Center are almost finished with a project that they hope will improve access for recreation at Mead’s Quarry Lake.

Crews from the county’s parks and recreation department and Ijams have spent the last few weeks installing a new floating walkway that runs along the edge of the quarry from Pinkston Pointe Rock to the swimming dock, according to a release.

Approximately 250 feet of new space will result from the walkway, which was funded through private donations and $100,000 from the county, a spokesperson said.

“It’s basically a floating shoreline so more people can access the lake for swimming, fishing, and paddling,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We’re invested in places for our residents to get outside and connect with nature.”

The executive of Ijams, Amber Park, agreed that the walkway would give more access to people who want to swim and enjoy the summer.

“It will be an amazing space for people to enjoy this summer,” she said. “We wanted to give more access to more people to swim at Ijams and to do it safely. Everyone coming together makes Ijams possible.”

Although the project is almost finished, construction crews are still working to anchor the walkway to rock walls.

“This is a hidden gem for South Knoxville,” said Knox County Commissioner Carson Dailey, whose district includes the quarry. “Back in the ‘70s and ‘80s this was a dumping ground, but Ijams came along and cleaned it up with the help of Knox County. Now we have a great place for families to come out and swim, fish, canoe, and paddle board.”

