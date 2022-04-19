Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Cades Cove Loop for repairs

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials will be closing Cades Cove Loop Road for road repairs next week. The closures are set to begin at 6 p.m. on April 24 and will go until 7 a.m. on April 27.

During the closure, crews are set to install more pavement to complete a road restoration project.

“The road was closed last September for a pavement preservation project. Several areas require additional asphalt repair and repaving to satisfactorily complete the project. The full closure is necessary to allow safe and logistical movement of trucks and paving equipment along the narrow, one-way road. Crews will be working during nighttime and daytime hours,” park officials said.

During the closure, no motorist, cyclist or pedestrians will be allowed on the loop.

