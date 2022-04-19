Advertisement

KAT busses no longer requiring masks

Knoxville Area Transit will no longer require bus riders to wear masks while travelling, according to Belinda Woodiel-Brill, a KAT representative.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The decision comes just after a federal judge blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirement that masks be worn on public transportation. Woodiel-Brill released a statement on the policy change, noting that KAT will still provide masks to those that request them.

Judge Katheryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa voided the mandate, saying the CDC was unable to justify its reasoning behind it.

