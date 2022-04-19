KAT busses no longer requiring masks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit will no longer require bus riders to wear masks while travelling, according to Belinda Woodiel-Brill, a KAT representative.

The decision comes just after a federal judge blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirement that masks be worn on public transportation. Woodiel-Brill released a statement on the policy change, noting that KAT will still provide masks to those that request them.

A federal judge has struck down the CDC’s requirement that masks must be worn on mass transit, so effective immediately and until further notice, KAT will not be enforcing a mask mandate on buses or at transit facilities. KAT buses and facilities will, however, continue to provide masks to anyone who requests one. The CDC still recommends wearing masks on public transit.

Judge Katheryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa voided the mandate, saying the CDC was unable to justify its reasoning behind it.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.