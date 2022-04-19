Advertisement

Knoxville police charge sex offender for indecent exposure at HomeGoods store

Montgomery reportedly admitted to similar behavior at other West Knoxville stores.
Kevin Montgomery
Kevin Montgomery(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators charged a man after he allegedly followed customers around the 8079 Kingston Pike HomeGoods location, “exposing himself.”

Kevin Montgomery, 51, was charged with one count of indecent exposure. Montgomery is a registered sex offender, according to KPD officials, and was reportedly caught on camera on April 12.

Montgomery reportedly admitted to similar behavior at other West Knoxville stores.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Those with information are urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
East Tennessee authorities searching for burglary suspects
Fire reported in East Knoxville++++
Body found following hotel fire in East Knoxville
N95 mask generic
Knox County Schools agrees to mask lawsuit settlement
According to Smokey Barn News, the fiery crash occurred on Washington Road near Mt. Sharon Road...
Tennessee citizen risks life to save teen from burning vehicle

Latest News

Drug rehab center to open across from Cocke Co. elementary school
Drug rehab center to open across from Cocke Co. elementary school
Warming trend ahead
One more frosty night before our warm up begins
Source: (WVLT)
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Cades Cove Loop for repairs
Townsend teases Big Foot fest
Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival to return to Townsend