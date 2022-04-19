Knoxville police charge sex offender for indecent exposure at HomeGoods store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators charged a man after he allegedly followed customers around the 8079 Kingston Pike HomeGoods location, “exposing himself.”

Kevin Montgomery, 51, was charged with one count of indecent exposure. Montgomery is a registered sex offender, according to KPD officials, and was reportedly caught on camera on April 12.

Montgomery reportedly admitted to similar behavior at other West Knoxville stores.

