Knoxville teen found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities confirmed at approximately 8:40 a.m. Tuesday that a Knoxville teen had been found after going missing over the weekend.

Previously, Emmy O’Hara, 17, was last seen at her job at Salon Azure, located at 5120 Kingston Pike, on April 16, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. She was found safe Monday night, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said.

Officials said, “Thank you for helping to spread the word, as always!”

