Knoxville teen found safe
The teenager went missing on Saturday, April 16 but was found Monday night, officials said.
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities confirmed at approximately 8:40 a.m. Tuesday that a Knoxville teen had been found after going missing over the weekend.
Previously, Emmy O’Hara, 17, was last seen at her job at Salon Azure, located at 5120 Kingston Pike, on April 16, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. She was found safe Monday night, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said.
Officials said, “Thank you for helping to spread the word, as always!”
