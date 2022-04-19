Lady Vols complete sweep of Aggies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No.14 Tennessee took games one and two of their series with Texas A&M in dramatic fashion. In Game-1 Saturday night is was a 2-run walk-off home run by Zaida Puni to win it for Tennessee.

Then in Game-2 on Easter Sunday, Kelcy Leach really energized the Lee Stadium crowd with a grand slam in the bottom of the 7th to beat the Aggies.

There would be no dramatic finish in Game-3 and helping the Lady Vols get avoid that was Zaida Puni once again. The UT 3rd baseman goes yard again to right field, another two run shot to give the home team an early lead in the bottom of the first.

The Lady Vols would add three more runs in the bottom of the 5th and that would be more than enough for pitcher Erin Edmoundson.

The graduate left-hander was terrific in the circle for Tennessee (30-12, 11-6 SEC), tossing her ninth complete game of the season and punching out eight. The Deer Park, Texas, native allowed only one run, coming on a solo homer in the third, and recorded her 17th victory of the season.

The Lady Vols continue their homestand as they welcome third-ranked Virginia Tech to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.