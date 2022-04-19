Advertisement

Lady Vols complete sweep of Aggies

Puni homers again as Tennessee tops Texas A&M in Game-3, 5-1
Lady Vols pitcher
Lady Vols pitcher(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No.14 Tennessee took games one and two of their series with Texas A&M in dramatic fashion. In Game-1 Saturday night is was a 2-run walk-off home run by Zaida Puni to win it for Tennessee.

Then in Game-2 on Easter Sunday, Kelcy Leach really energized the Lee Stadium crowd with a grand slam in the bottom of the 7th to beat the Aggies.

There would be no dramatic finish in Game-3 and helping the Lady Vols get avoid that was Zaida Puni once again. The UT 3rd baseman goes yard again to right field, another two run shot to give the home team an early lead in the bottom of the first.

The Lady Vols would add three more runs in the bottom of the 5th and that would be more than enough for pitcher Erin Edmoundson.

The graduate left-hander was terrific in the circle for Tennessee (30-12, 11-6 SEC), tossing her ninth complete game of the season and punching out eight. The Deer Park, Texas, native allowed only one run, coming on a solo homer in the third, and recorded her 17th victory of the season.

The Lady Vols continue their homestand as they welcome third-ranked Virginia Tech to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Tony Vitello
NCAA suspends Tony Vitello for multiple games after bumping umpire
A Maury County Powerball player won $200,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after purchasing...
Tennessee Lottery player wins $20 million
One person was injured by gunfire in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport...
Woman shoots herself at BNA baggage claim on Sunday
One person dies in trench collapse in Rhea County

Latest News

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers seeing uptick in credible anonymous tips
Cutting Edge Classroom offers cooking classes for kids and teenagers.
East Tennessee chef offering cooking classes for kids
Getting cold by Tuesday morning
Patchy frost possible the next couple of mornings with more sunshine
Chefs share skills with students.
Cooking class for kids