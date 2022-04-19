Advertisement

Maryville-based company, Altar’d State, receives national award

By Ashley Bohle
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville-based retail company, Altar’d State, has been named a Fortune Top 100 Company to Work For. It ranks number 53 on the list.

It was founded in 2009 and has quickly grown into five brands: Altar’d State, Arula, Vow’d, AS Revival and Tullabee.

Leaders say for the past five years it has been a goal to get on Fortune’s Top 100 Companies to Work For list.

“We are like a family,” said Sara Danaher, the Director of Talent for Altar’d State, “We’re full of people who have a lot of grit and drive and determination.”

Altar’d State’s Brand Manager, Meredith Masingill, said, “It’s been super fast paced, very empowering, a really positive atmosphere.”

Masingill said one of the main reasons she loves working for the company is how every Monday they have something called Mission Monday, which is an ongoing program that gives back 10% of Altar’d State’s net proceeds, both in store and online, to local charities.

The company is 95% women and offers 14 weeks paid maternity leave. Additionally if you spend five years with the company you can get an extra four weeks off. That repeats every five years.

When asked about the award Masingill said she feels, “Incredibly proud. I mean it makes all of the hard work and all of the hustle worthwhile. And I think we’re just super excited to see what kind of amazing talent that brings to our teams here and around the country.”

Altar’d State is quickly growing and looking for 55 employees at it’s headquarters. To learn more about occupation opportunities, click here.

