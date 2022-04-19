Advertisement

New Dolly Parton mural unveiled in North Knoxville

The mural is made entirely out of recycled plastic beer containers.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can now check out another mural of East Tennessee native Dolly Parton.

New to North Knoxville, the mural is made entirely out of recycled plastic beer containers. The pixilated portrait stands at 20 feet tall.

Dave Bowers, the artist of the mural, began the project in 2021. He started collecting pack techs from the orders of beer from local breweries at the food truck bar.

In total, over 10,000 local beers were collected to make it happen. The packing comes from breweries like Next Level Brewing, Gypsy Circus, Xul Beer Company, Crafty Bastard, and more.

“I’ve always had a fascination with 8-bit art growing up in the Atari generation. And I’ve always had the idea that if I have enough of anything, I can make something. And having stacks of the Pak-Teks lying around the Filling Station, two ideas came together seamlessly.” said Bowers.

The mural took a total of 8 hours to build. You can visit it anytime at the Central Filling Station in North Knoxville. It will be on display through the summer.

