One more frosty night before our warm up begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The frosty cold conditions return tonight, but we warm up quickly Wednesday afternoon with those warm temperatures continuing into the weekend!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those mostly clear skies and calm wind tonight will allow some patchy frost to develop by Wednesday morning. Most of us will wake up to temperatures near 36 degrees and a few more clouds rolling in.

Wednesday bounces back to a seasonable high of 72 degrees, with winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. We will see some more clouds increasing as the day goes on.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those clouds bring a few showers Wednesday night, to spotty rain at times Thursday. We’ll warm up even more Thursday, with breezy conditions and a high of 76 degrees.

We’ll end the week with a return to the low 80s, and that looks to last through the weekend.

Spotty rain chances return Monday, but we’re tracking a cold front for next Tuesday. That will be the next best chance for rain and storms, and then we’re watching out for cooler air just beyond your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.