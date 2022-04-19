Advertisement

One more frosty night before our warm up begins

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking much warmer temperatures and a dry stretch.
Warming trend ahead
Warming trend ahead
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The frosty cold conditions return tonight, but we warm up quickly Wednesday afternoon with those warm temperatures continuing into the weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those mostly clear skies and calm wind tonight will allow some patchy frost to develop by Wednesday morning. Most of us will wake up to temperatures near 36 degrees and a few more clouds rolling in.

Wednesday bounces back to a seasonable high of 72 degrees, with winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. We will see some more clouds increasing as the day goes on.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those clouds bring a few showers Wednesday night, to spotty rain at times Thursday. We’ll warm up even more Thursday, with breezy conditions and a high of 76 degrees.

We’ll end the week with a return to the low 80s, and that looks to last through the weekend.

Spotty rain chances return Monday, but we’re tracking a cold front for next Tuesday. That will be the next best chance for rain and storms, and then we’re watching out for cooler air just beyond your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner

