Police looking for suspects involved in multiple ATM burglaries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Property Crimes Unit is looking for two suspects who broke into two ATM machines and fled in a stolen truck early Sunday morning.

The two ATMs broken into were at the ORNL Federal Credit Union at 3634 E. Magnolia Avenue. on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. The machines were broke open, and the money drawers had been removed and taken from the machine, according to officials.

Further investigation revealed that a green Chevrolet Silverado backed up to the ATM, two men exited the truck and used a chain hooked from the truck to the ATM doors to bust it open, officials shared. The two suspects were wearing dressed in black, wearing black face masks and bright colored gloves, according to a release.

The truck, which was revealed to be stolen from The Palmer apartment complex on Wilson Road, was later found abandoned in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Neither of the suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, the ATM burglary, or vehicle theft is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at online, via the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

