Rockslide causes congestion for second day on I-75 in Campbell Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rockslide on I-75 North in Campbell County continues to cause congestion for the second day, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

On Monday, TDOT crews responded to mile marker 156.6 on I-75 to find a rockslide located about 5 miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state line. Some debris reportedly pushed through the catchment fence on the right side of the road, prompting a lane closure.

Shortly after, geotechnical engineers arrived to assess the situation, according to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

On Monday congestion caused traffic to be more than four miles backed up.

On Tuesday, the lane remained closed and Nagi urged travelers to “use extreme caution in this area as backups are likely during peak travel times.”

Video: A complete look at the rockslide that has closed the right lane on I-75 North at MM 156.6 (just past the Rarity Mountain Road exit) in Campbell County. This is approx. 5 miles from the TN/KY state line. Use caution in this area and expect delays during peak travel times. pic.twitter.com/cwL7EMVyni — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 18, 2022

