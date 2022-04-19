Advertisement

Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival to return to Townsend

For the second year, the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will be held in Townsend in May, complete with many events for the family.
Townsend teases Big Foot fest
Townsend teases Big Foot fest
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grab your binoculars and be on the lookout - Bigfoot could be visiting East Tennessee soon!

For the second year, the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will be held in Townsend in May, complete with many events for the family.

“Blount County is excited to host the second annual Bigfoot Festival in the Smokies this year,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “This outdoor festival offers events for the whole family, including vendors, live music, food trucks and competitions–just to name a few.”

The Bigfoot 5K and 1-mile fun run begin at 9 a.m. at the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, located at 123 Cromwell Drive. Race participants will receive a Bigfoot “swag bag” that includes a t-shirt, medal, socks and more.

The main festival will begin at the Townsend Visitors Center, located at 7906 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy. It will last from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Those in attendance can enjoy over 80 Bigfoot vendors, live music, over 25 food trucks, competitions, and famous researchers, such as Ken Gerhard. Ten of the best “woodcarvers in America” will also be carving statues of the beast with chainsaws, which will be auctioned at the fest.

A fan favorite, SlashSqautch, will make a return to “rock the joint.”

“Celebrating the mysterious world of Bigfoot is incomparable,” said Brian Johnston, the festival’s event coordinator. “This festival is all about having fun and celebrating through music, storytelling, education, food and fun.”

Learn more about the 5k and fun run here.

Bigfoot Festival Flyer
Bigfoot Festival Flyer(Fletcher PR)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Those with information are urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
East Tennessee authorities searching for burglary suspects
Fire reported in East Knoxville++++
Body found following hotel fire in East Knoxville
N95 mask generic
Knox County Schools agrees to mask lawsuit settlement
According to Smokey Barn News, the fiery crash occurred on Washington Road near Mt. Sharon Road...
Tennessee citizen risks life to save teen from burning vehicle

Latest News

Drug rehab center to open across from Cocke Co. elementary school
Drug rehab center to open across from Cocke Co. elementary school
Kevin Montgomery
Knoxville police charge sex offender for indecent exposure at HomeGoods store
Warming trend ahead
One more frosty night before our warm up begins
Source: (WVLT)
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Cades Cove Loop for repairs