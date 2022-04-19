Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival to return to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grab your binoculars and be on the lookout - Bigfoot could be visiting East Tennessee soon!

For the second year, the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will be held in Townsend in May, complete with many events for the family.

“Blount County is excited to host the second annual Bigfoot Festival in the Smokies this year,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “This outdoor festival offers events for the whole family, including vendors, live music, food trucks and competitions–just to name a few.”

The Bigfoot 5K and 1-mile fun run begin at 9 a.m. at the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, located at 123 Cromwell Drive. Race participants will receive a Bigfoot “swag bag” that includes a t-shirt, medal, socks and more.

The main festival will begin at the Townsend Visitors Center, located at 7906 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy. It will last from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Those in attendance can enjoy over 80 Bigfoot vendors, live music, over 25 food trucks, competitions, and famous researchers, such as Ken Gerhard. Ten of the best “woodcarvers in America” will also be carving statues of the beast with chainsaws, which will be auctioned at the fest.

A fan favorite, SlashSqautch, will make a return to “rock the joint.”

“Celebrating the mysterious world of Bigfoot is incomparable,” said Brian Johnston, the festival’s event coordinator. “This festival is all about having fun and celebrating through music, storytelling, education, food and fun.”

