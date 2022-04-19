Advertisement

TBI investigating Knox County inmate death

His body has been sent for an autopsy, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Daniel Shane Dickson, 36, was pronounced dead April 9.
Daniel Shane Dickson, 36, was pronounced dead April 9.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate in Knox County, according to a spokesperson from the bureau.

On April 9, Daniel Shane Dickson, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell at a Knox County detention facility, officials said. Corrections officers and medical staff reportedly rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived.

Dickson was then transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, TBI special agents said.

