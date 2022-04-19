TBI investigating Knox County inmate death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate in Knox County, according to a spokesperson from the bureau.

On April 9, Daniel Shane Dickson, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell at a Knox County detention facility, officials said. Corrections officers and medical staff reportedly rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived.

Dickson was then transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, TBI special agents said.

His body has been sent for an autopsy, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

