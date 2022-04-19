Tennessee Theatre announces upcoming Broadway lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Theatre has announced several Broadway shows for next season’s lineup poised to entertain all those in attendance.

With six titles and 56 performances, the complete Broadway lineup at the Tennessee Theatre includes many fan favorites.

The shows kick off with Dear Evan Hanson beginning Nov. 15 and lasting to Nov. 20 with eight total performances. Jesus Christ Superstar will then take the stage from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4 with eight performances.

Tootsie will delight attendees from Jan. 3 to Jan 8 with eight performances. Shortly after, a popular fan favorite, Hamilton, will be center stage for a total of sixteen performances from Feb. 7 to Feb. 19. Cats are scheduled to take over from April 11 to April 16 with eight shows. To conclude, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations can be seen from July 18 to July 23 with five performances.

Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said that more prominent titles would come to Knoxville as the series grows.

“Broadway at the Tennessee is expanding each year, entertaining thousands of returning and new patrons at Knoxville’s Grand Entertainment Palace,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “As our Broadway series continues to grow, we are able to attract bigger titles for more performances, ensuring that more people have the chance to experience and enjoy the best of touring Broadway right here in Knoxville.”

In addition to the exciting season of shows, the Tennessee Theatre also revealed that the 2023-2024 lineup would include Wicked and gave fans a hint on how to grab the desired tickets.

“The best way to guarantee tickets to Wicked is to purchase a season package for the 2022-2023 season,” a Tennessee Theatre spokesperson said. “Subscribers will then have the opportunity to renew for the 2023-2024 season and can secure their seats for Wicked before tickets become available to the general public.”

Current subscription holders can renew during an exclusive period now through June 24 by calling the Tennessee Theatre Box Office at 865-684-1200, ext. 2 or by visiting in person.

Starting June 27, those interested can buy subscription packages that will include the first notification of season lineups, the opportunity to purchase tickets to shows before the public, reduced ticket fees, and the ability to renew for the next season to ensure seats at popular shows, officials said.

More information about shows can be found here.

