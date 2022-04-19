Travelers react to mask mandate changes at East Tenn. airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Travelers experienced some changes at the McGhee Tyson Airport on Tuesday.

In Florida, a federal judge struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday, and airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.

The judge’s decision freed airlines, airports, and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.

Many travelers, like Chris Pecci, told WVLT News that they had learned about the changes after getting to the airport.

“Get back to normal. Some normal with airports and flying. I know people still have their issues with safety and concerns about being sick and contracting it from other people, but I think it’s a good thing,” said Pecci.

Some travelers found out about the change in the air. Andrew Williams was on a Delta flight at the time.

“They announced actually, we just had a memo you can take them off, and about half, the plane started to whoop it up, hollering, and high fiving, and there was almost a party atmosphere. The stewardesses then walked around with a bag and said, ‘Anybody want to put their masks in?’ and about 75% did, and 25% said, no, we’re fine, we’ll carry on,” said Williams.

The major airlines switched to a mask optional policy, with some eliciting cheers from passengers when the changes were announced over loudspeakers. The Transportation Security Administration said Monday night that it would no longer enforce the mask requirement, and airports in Houston and Dallas almost immediately did away with their mandates after the TSA announcement.

Knoxville Area Transit also announced Monday that it would no longer require bus riders to wear masks while traveling, according to Belinda Woodiel-Brill, a KAT representative.

Ride sharing company Uber, as of Tuesday, according to the company’s website, announced that masks were no longer required following the news. However, the website of fellow ride sharing company Lyft still said masks were required.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left the mandate fatally flawed.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected to the lawsuit.

Shortly after, the White House said the court ruling means that, for now, the mask order “is not in effect at this time.”

“This is obviously a disappointing decision,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “The CDC is recommending wearing a mask on public transit.”

