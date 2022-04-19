Advertisement

Upgrade coming to Mead’s Quarry Lake

Come Memorial Day weekend a popular swimming spot will have even more shoreline.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Come Memorial Day weekend a popular swimming spot will have even more shoreline. Knox County and Ijams Nature Center announced a floating walkway being installed at Mead’s Quarry. The walkway is planned to add 250 feet to the shoreline and is six feet wide.

Ijams’ executive director Amber Parker said there are just a few delays before opening it up to the public.

“We want to have it ready by Memorial Day weekend since that’s the official kick-off for the swimming season. We’re waiting on parts right now. As I’m sure you know and a lot of folks know sourcing materials is really difficult right at this minute, because of COVID and all that other stuff. So as soon as those parts come in and we’re able to anchor it, it will be really ready for people to use,” shared Parker.

Parker said the floating docks will help keep the quarry from being so crowded and just gives more space for everyone. She said eventually the floating walkway will have ladders on them.

The floating dock is funded through private donations and $100,000 from the county.

