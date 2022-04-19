Winner, winner! Loudon couple wins big in Tennessee Lottery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple from Loudon County won one million dollars playing the instant-ticket game “Win Big,” according to Tennessee Lottery officials.

Angie and Roy Moats purchased the ticket at the DP Market at 14934 Highway 72 North in Loudon.

Roy told lottery officials they needed to wait a few days to claim the big prize due to his wife’s work schedule.

“I held on to that ticket for dear life,” said Roy.

As of now, no one has announced the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot winner, who won the big prize from Friday night’s drawing.

