Bizarre sighting: Young python found on Walmart shelf, officials say

A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.
A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.(City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) - It’s something not seen every day, especially at your local Walmart.

Officials with the Bloomington Animal Care and Control in Indiana said a young python was simply hanging out on a shelf at an area Walmart on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan spotted the snake, and county officers were called to pick him up.

Animal control officers said it’s unclear how the python ended up at the Walmart, but they’ve taken it in and named him Wolverine.

The snake has since been added to the animal care’s adoption list as the team said they are looking to give Wolverine a forever home after his bizarre adventure.

Happy tuesssssssday. Meet our little friend, Wolverine. This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a...

Posted by City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

