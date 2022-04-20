Advertisement

Boyd Foundation to offer dog park grants across Tennessee

(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Twenty communities across Tennessee will be awarded $25,000 to help build or enhance existing dog parks, said Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation.

According to a news release, the Boyd Foundation is accepting applications for dog park grants until May 31. Winners will be announced in late July.

“Jenny and I are amazed at how our Tennessee communities have rallied together to improve their communities for our residents and their pets,” Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee, said in a statement.

Since 2018, the Boyd Foundation dog park initiative has helped build 100 parks across the state in more than 80 communities.

“Dog parks not only improve the health and quality of life for our pets, but for their owners too,” said Harrison Forbes, grant administrator for the dog park initiative.

Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online.

