Chilly morning ahead of a warming trend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a frosty cold start to Wednesday, but warmer air is moving in again, with clouds and some showers and storms for now. We have a mostly dry stretch for a few days, ahead of our next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly clear sky overnight allowed temperatures to drop into the 30s, with some patchy frost. Clouds are creeping in from the west this morning, nudging up temperatures.

The warmer air flow today comes with a turn of the wind, from a northeasterly breeze to a southerly win 5 to 10 mph. Clouds are also increasing, from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy as the day goes on. We’re back to a seasonable high today, at 72 degrees.

Tonight comes with a few showers and an isolated rumble of thunder is possible. We’ll only cool to around 54 degrees, under a blanket of clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those clouds linger into Thursday, with spotty rain early, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 76 degrees. The wind out of the southwest increases, 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

We’ll end the week with a return to the low 80s, and that looks to last through the weekend.

Spotty rain chances return Monday, but we’re tracking a cold front for next Monday night into Tuesday. That will be the next best chance for rain and storms.

