Greyhound Lines moves bus stop to East Knoxville gas station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound Lines, a well-known intercity bus service, has moved its pick up location for riders in Knoxville. The longtime terminal located north of the Old City has moved to the Marathon gas station and convenience store on North Cherry Street.

Buses started service at the East Knoxville store on Monday, according to Crystal Booker, a senior communications specialist at Greyhound.

Greyhound can confirm the relocation of its Knoxville location from 100 E Magnolia Avenue to 1324 N Cherry St. Service officially began on April 18th. The new stop is a self-service location with ticket purchases available on Greyhound.com, through Greyhound’s mobile app, or by dialing 1-800-231-2222.

Passengers are dropped off in the parking lot and those waiting for their bus have to wait inside the store, which does not have an indoor waiting area, according to Compass.

Compass reached out to Greyhound Lines for a comment. Booker responded with a statement from the company: “Greyhound stops at a range of locations across its extensive network. Similar to the rest of the intercity bus industry, these stops include convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants with operation times at varying hours. The safety of our customers and team members is of utmost importance and is a top priority during our relocation processes.”

Greyhound customers have voiced concerns to Knoxville Police Department personnel, according to Officer Scott Erland. He told WVLT News that most people are upset because there are no facilities for extended stops.

We have been made aware of the concerns regarding the new self-service Greyhound location on Cherry Street. I am not sure what complaints you have heard specifically, but the primary concern we have heard is that based on the bus schedules passengers are left waiting for extended periods of time, even overnight, with no facilities, protection from the weather or security from possible threats.

Erland also noted that KPD officers will be keeping an eye on the new location and will be assisting passengers left waiting for long periods as needed.

