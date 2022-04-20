‘I’m just waiting to get better’ | ‘Long COVID’ impacts marathon runner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jackson, MS man who is set to move to Knoxville soon is still battling COVID-19 months later. The marathon runner said he and his wife never expected to not be fully recovered at this point.

“I know my body pretty well and I did not have to take daily naps before COVID,” Bobby Montgomery said.

Fitness has always been a big part of Bobby Montgomery and Heather Montgomery’s lives. But since the couple and their young daughter had COVID in mid-January, Bobby’s body is not back to normal.

The first two to three weeks after having COVID he had trouble concentrating.

“I was just unable to really focus on work, had to just stop, lay down for a little bit and you know this is months later,” Bobby Montgomery said.

The couple used to run marathons together. “He would just be watching TV at 5 o’clock and he would just fall asleep on the sofa,” Heather Montgomery said.

It’s something doctors refer to as “long COVID.” His longest lasting symptom is a dull pain in his lungs.

“Even now a deep, big inhaling breath it doesn’t like hurt but there’s a little bit of an ache there,” said Bobby.

Heather explained for the first couple months after battling COVID, Bobby Montgomery had to take naps almost daily.

Bobby Montgomery wasn’t hospitalized and he got vaccinated nine months prior.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there’s no cure yet for “long COVID.”

But you can talk with your doctor to see if you need any X-rays or tests.

“For me it’s more frustrating because than anything because there’s nothing I can do to make it better,” Bobby Montgomery said.

He’s eager to get back to his old self but recognizes it’ll take time.

“I’m hoping that the progress, even if it’s slow, continues so maybe 6 months from now I would like to get back to running half marathons,” Bobby Montgomery said.

The family still plans to move here early summer, but understands they’ll need help. They plan to start packing soon in small increments, rather than one big weekend.

