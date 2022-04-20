Jefferson County officials looking for suspect involved in burglary
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a burglary.
Deputies were dispatched to West Dumplin Valley Road on a report of stolen building supplies. The homeowner told deputies her Ring Doorbell camera just before 1:00 p.m. showed a blue pickup truck leaving her property with various building materials belonging to the homeowner.
Deputies say footage was not able to recognize a plate number, but one occupant, a white male, was visible in the video.
Anyone with information can notify Detective Williamson with Jefferson County Sheriff Office 865-397-9411 ext. 1107
