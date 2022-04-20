Jefferson County officials looking for suspect involved in burglary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a burglary.

On Monday, April 18, 2022, Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to W. Dumplin Valley...

Deputies were dispatched to West Dumplin Valley Road on a report of stolen building supplies. The homeowner told deputies her Ring Doorbell camera just before 1:00 p.m. showed a blue pickup truck leaving her property with various building materials belonging to the homeowner.

Deputies say footage was not able to recognize a plate number, but one occupant, a white male, was visible in the video.

Anyone with information can notify Detective Williamson with Jefferson County Sheriff Office 865-397-9411 ext. 1107

