Knox County officials work to clear incident in Powell

The wreck occurred near Heiskell Road and Red Hawk Lane in Powell.
Officials work to clear accident
Officials work to clear accident(Knox County Rescue)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire is on scene of a single vehicle accident on Wednesday morning.

Crews say a vehicle flipped and landed on its side causing traffic delays for drivers. The accident only involved one person and they were not injured, according to a tweet from Knox County Rescue Squad.

Crews asked that drivers avoid the area until they can clear the road.

