Knox County officials work to clear incident in Powell
The wreck occurred near Heiskell Road and Red Hawk Lane in Powell.
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire is on scene of a single vehicle accident on Wednesday morning.
Crews say a vehicle flipped and landed on its side causing traffic delays for drivers. The accident only involved one person and they were not injured, according to a tweet from Knox County Rescue Squad.
Crews asked that drivers avoid the area until they can clear the road.
