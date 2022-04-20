Knox County officials work to clear incident in Powell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire is on scene of a single vehicle accident on Wednesday morning.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire is on scene at Heiskell Rd and Red Hawk Lane in Powell TN for a vehicle that flipped and landed on its side. The vehicle is blocking traffic so please avoid the area until units can clear the road. pic.twitter.com/6CH4yBPf6q — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) April 20, 2022

The wreck occurred near Heiskell Road and Red Hawk Lane in Powell.

Crews say a vehicle flipped and landed on its side causing traffic delays for drivers. The accident only involved one person and they were not injured, according to a tweet from Knox County Rescue Squad.

Crews asked that drivers avoid the area until they can clear the road.

