Knoxville police looking for guardians of non-verbal child
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are looking for the parents or guardians of a non-verbal child who was found alone in the 2800 block of Gibbs Drive.
The child was not hurt, but officers were not able to locate his home. Those with information should call 911 or 865-215-4010.
