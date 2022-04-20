Knoxville police looking for guardians of non-verbal child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are looking for the parents or guardians of a non-verbal child who was found alone in the 2800 block of Gibbs Drive.

The child was not hurt, but officers were not able to locate his home. Those with information should call 911 or 865-215-4010.

A passerby spotted this young child, who appears to be non-verbal, wondering alone in the 2800 block of Gibbs Dr. The child is unharmed but it is unknown where he lives or who his guardians are. Pls call 9-1-1 or 865-215-4010 if you have info that could help locate his guardians. pic.twitter.com/7VOv30YjtT — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 20, 2022

