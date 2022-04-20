Knoxville startup in the running to win share of $100M in Elon Musk competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville startup called SkyNano is one of 60 teams in the world facing a chance to win its share of $100 million in a competition put on by Elon Musk.

The contest is called XPRIZE, and is aimed to fight climate change and rebalance the Earth’s carbon cycle.

Anna Douglas, the founder and C.E.O of SkyNano, said their submission into the contest captures carbon dioxide and converts it into a solid form called carbon nanotubes.

”We’re actually making valuable things from Co2 and trying to deploy this into the marketplace as fast as possible. These are materials that have a really high market value. They’re really exciting materials, super strong, super lightweight and excellent thermal properties,” said Douglas.

She said the nanotubes can be substituted in everyday items.

”You think about the tire on the car that you drove here. If you had carbon nanotubes instead of carbon black in there, it could be lighter and last longer and use less fuel. In batteries, your cell phone could be charged a lot faster with carbon nanotubes instead of the current carbon additives that are used in cell phone batteries,” shared Douglas.

Douglas also said in February, SkyNano announced the first-ever capture of flue gas from Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) John Sevier combined cycle power plant and production of carbon nanotubes from flue gas emissions.

The CEO also shared that Manufacturers normally synthesize nanotubes from hydrocarbons in an emissions-heavy process, so producing them through the transformation and utilization of carbon dioxide from power generation is a major technological breakthrough that opens the door to uses of power plant emissions that can help decarbonize the grid.

SkyNano which was started in 2017 is the only Tennessee applicant remaining in the contest.

The top 15 in this contest will be announced on Earth Day this Friday. The fifteen winners will get $1 million each to work on the next phase of their submission.

Then four years later, a first-place winner will get $50 million and up to three runners-up will split $30 million.

The remaining 5 million was awarded to student teams last fall.

Click here to learn more about SkyNano or the XPRIZE contest.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.