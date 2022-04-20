Limited rain Thursday followed by four days in the 80s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gorgeous weather is here for most of the upcoming week - with one exception.

Frost is no longer a concern, as lows are now back to the 50s.

Spotty and limited rain is here early Thursday. We then push for some of the most prolonged warmth of the year.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Now is a great time to get some mowing or yardwork done. This is Goldilocks weather. Not too hot, not too cold, just right for most. Have you noticed the clouds moving in late Wednesday? That precedes light rain early Thursday. There’s too dry to support much in the way of rain. Still, the clouds will be with us for much of the day Thursday.

We’re still warming up with a stronger south southwest wind Thursday. The high temperature in the valley should be right around 74 to 76.

The sun is back out on Friday and we are into the 80s. That could be the case in the valley for four days in a row. That’s great news, because we are ‘peaking’ on new outdoor events and festivals. Highs are back in the lower 80s Friday, low-to-mid 80s Saturday, and in the middle 80s Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday features increasing cloud-cover. We’re still warm and the daytime is all dry. Rain is here closer to midnight Monday-Tuesday. Some rumbles of thunder roll in Tuesday early. This is mostly out of here well before noon Tuesday.

We’re clear and much cooler next Wednesday and Thursday morning, but frost should be limited.

Storms are back very early next Tuesday morning. That’s followed by cooler air.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.