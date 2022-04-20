Advertisement

McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry announces reduction in force

It is not clear at this time how many jobs have been affected.
McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry announces reduction in force
McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry announces reduction in force(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Waupaca Foundry announced a reduction in force Tuesday. A reduction in force is defined as the elimination of a job with no intention of replacing the position.

Waupaca is the third largest employer in McMinn County and employs over 500 people, according to seidia.info, a website that catalogs employment information. It is not clear at this time how many jobs have been affected.

McMinn County Mayor John Gentry posted about the announcement, saying he was growing concerned with the supply, inflation and labor issues affecting the manufacturing sector.

“I have been in contact with local plant leadership and stand ready to facilitate new employment opportunities for those affected,” he said. “I ask the community to keep the employees and their families in your thoughts and prayers as we seek the Lord to open new doors of opportunity for them.”

WVLT News reached out to Waupaca, but has not received a response.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
Those with information are urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
East Tennessee authorities searching for burglary suspects
Fire reported in East Knoxville++++
Body found following hotel fire in East Knoxville
N95 mask generic
Knox County Schools agrees to mask lawsuit settlement
Daniel Shane Dickson, 36, was pronounced dead April 9.
TBI investigating Knox County inmate death

Latest News

Tennessee pitcher
Top ranked Vols keep rolling
Addict housing proposed near elementary school
Addict housing proposed near elementary school
Knox County Schools set to vote on FY 2023 budget next week.
Raises proposed for Knox County educators
Drug rehab center to open across from Cocke Co. elementary school
Drug rehab housing center to potentially open across from Cocke Co. elementary school