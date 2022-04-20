McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry announces reduction in force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Waupaca Foundry announced a reduction in force Tuesday. A reduction in force is defined as the elimination of a job with no intention of replacing the position.

Waupaca is the third largest employer in McMinn County and employs over 500 people, according to seidia.info, a website that catalogs employment information. It is not clear at this time how many jobs have been affected.

McMinn County Mayor John Gentry posted about the announcement, saying he was growing concerned with the supply, inflation and labor issues affecting the manufacturing sector.

“I have been in contact with local plant leadership and stand ready to facilitate new employment opportunities for those affected,” he said. “I ask the community to keep the employees and their families in your thoughts and prayers as we seek the Lord to open new doors of opportunity for them.”

WVLT News reached out to Waupaca, but has not received a response.

