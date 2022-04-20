MEDIC Regional Blood Center offers gas cards, chance to win Brooks and Dunn tickets to donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center is offering new promotions to those who donate blood next week. The center is offering free $10 gas cards from Food City to donors. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win tickets to see Brooks and Dunn in concert on May 14 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The center says the gift cards are from Food City and will only be given out April 27 through 29 while supplies last. Those interested in seeing Brooks and Dunn can be entered from April 25 through the 29.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.