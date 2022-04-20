NPS reminds visitors to stay on trails to protect wildflowers

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spring brings a whole new view for Great Smoky Mountains National Park as the flowers come to bloom. Many people travel this time of year to the park to see wildflowers you can only find here.

Robert and Sherri Cole traveled to the Smokies to see wildflowers in bloom now. They said this is their favorite time of year to visit and they have done so many years.

“I mean, there’s just a lot of varieties of plants that we love to see. And we’ve been in the winter for so long. We’re just happy to get out and be out,” said the Coles.

They’d also read an article reminding them to stay on trails in the park. Visitors wondering off into the brush are damaging the flowers so many came to see.

“We actually read an article about how we’re not supposed to do and typically go off the trail. Yeah, try to be respectful of nature and what we’re leaving behind,” they added.

There are more than 1500 species of wildflowers in the park and Dana Soehn from the park service saids rangers are out reminding visitors how important it is to stay on trails. Some of the wildflowers can only be found in the Great Smoky Mountains.

“We want them to make sure that they are not damaging the wildflower itself by their feet or their tripod when they’re trying to get that perfect shot,” she said. “They are often trampoling the same species of wildflower that just hasn’t bloomed yet.

Her three tips include staying on designated trails and paths, avoid damaging the flower, and remember it’s illegal to pick any plant in the park.

“With repeated wear it certainly may not come up the following year. So we’ve been doing a lot of monitoring at sites where we know we have a lot of people going to see wildflowers,” added Soehn.

For more than 70 years the park has hosted the Wildflower Pilgrimage. That starts next week with guided hikes in the park.

Since 1951, the Pilgrimage invites professional biologists from colleges and universities from all over the US as well as ecologists, conservation workers, Park Service biologists and interpretive rangers, and naturalists to lead education programs. This year, about 650 people from 30 US states and Canada will make the pilgrimage.

There is still room left, but Registration will close tonight, April 20 at midnight. A link to register as well as the program of about 200 different educational opportunities may be found on their website: www.wildflowerpilgrimage.org.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.