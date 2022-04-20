One Knox SC offering founding member package for fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In just a few weeks, One Knox Soccer Club will kick off its first season and they are offering the community the opportunity to become a Founding Member.

The membership includes a variety of additional perks including:

Season Tickets (7 home games)

Exclusive meet-and-greet with players and coaches (access for Founding Members only)

Free entry to preseason intra-squad match

Exclusive access to Away Kit unveil event

Invite to recurring ‘State of the Club’ meetings

Early access and discounts on select One Knox merch, including exclusive Founding Members scarf

If interested, folks need to purchase their season ticket by Tuesday, April 26. You can purchase those seats online. They cost $99, according to the website.

The first game of the season will be May 14 against Asheville City.

