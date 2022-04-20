One Knox SC offering founding member package for fans
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In just a few weeks, One Knox Soccer Club will kick off its first season and they are offering the community the opportunity to become a Founding Member.
The membership includes a variety of additional perks including:
- Season Tickets (7 home games)
- Exclusive meet-and-greet with players and coaches (access for Founding Members only)
- Free entry to preseason intra-squad match
- Exclusive access to Away Kit unveil event
- Invite to recurring ‘State of the Club’ meetings
- Early access and discounts on select One Knox merch, including exclusive Founding Members scarf
If interested, folks need to purchase their season ticket by Tuesday, April 26. You can purchase those seats online. They cost $99, according to the website.
The first game of the season will be May 14 against Asheville City.
