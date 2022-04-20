Advertisement

One Knox SC wins best new crest in group, takes lead for best overall

Winning in their category wasn't enough for the club, however, so they took to Twitter to challenge the other winners to a "best overall" competition.
Crest
Crest
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s own soon-to-be soccer team walked away with their first award Tuesday: best new crest in their group.

The competition was decided by fan votes and held by USL League Two, the league One Knox will be playing in this summer. They took the title along with Minneapolis City SC, Ballard FC, Vermont Green FC and Blue Goose SC. Winning in their category wasn’t enough for the club, however, so they took to Twitter to challenge the other winners to a “best overall” competition.

One Knox is now in the running for best new crest overall, and as of writing is in the lead with 63% of the votes.

You can vote for One Knox SC here.

