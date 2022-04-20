One Knox SC wins best new crest in group, takes lead for best overall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s own soon-to-be soccer team walked away with their first award Tuesday: best new crest in their group.

The competition was decided by fan votes and held by USL League Two, the league One Knox will be playing in this summer. They took the title along with Minneapolis City SC, Ballard FC, Vermont Green FC and Blue Goose SC. Winning in their category wasn’t enough for the club, however, so they took to Twitter to challenge the other winners to a “best overall” competition.

You asked, and you shall receive - five clubs are in the running for the sole title of Best New Crest for the 2022 season.@mplscitysc@bluegoosesc@OneKnoxSC@GoBallardFC@VermontGreenFC



Click the link to vote - poll closes Monday. May the best crest win. — USL League Two (@USLLeagueTwo) April 20, 2022

One Knox is now in the running for best new crest overall, and as of writing is in the lead with 63% of the votes.

